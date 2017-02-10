Quantcast
Don't Miss

Top Va. court: Misplaced surgery is not battery

By: Virginia Lawyers Weekly February 10, 2017

RICHMOND – The Supreme Court of Virginia has rerouted a short cut to recovery for some surgery patients. The court ruled this month that a surgeon who mistakenly operated on the wrong level of a patient’s spine cannot be sued for battery. The ruling allows only a negligence claim for such circumstances, requiring expert testimony to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo