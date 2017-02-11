Best Week, Worst Week: Spark celebrates first birthday; Plank under fire from endorsers

Quantcast
By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2017

Spark celebrated its first birthday this week, while Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank probably wishes it was already a year from now. The Cordish Companies marked the first anniversary of Spark, a co-working space in Baltimore launched in 2016 at The Offices at Power Plant Live. The space now houses 84 companies totaling over 250 members ...

