Quantcast
Don't Miss

DC partisanship comes to State Circle

Annapolis gets a taste of bruising, congressional-style partisanship

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 12, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — For years members of the General Assembly have openly boasted of a more genteel brand of politics than their federal cousins practice just 30 miles west on Route 50. But some members, Democrats and Republicans, expressed concern Friday that this is changing as a result of the election of President Donald Trump. In the last ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo