Baltimore’s Cross Street Partners takes on Fort Wayne project

Baltimore-based Cross Street Partners will purchase and redevelop the GE Broadway campus in Fort Wayne, Indiana, into a mixed-use “innovation district.”

Fort Wayne announced the deal on Monday, pending a final sale agreement. The city also agreed to seek a tax increment financing district to benefit the project.

“The public and private investments made to date in Fort Wayne tell a story about a community that is here to compete for talent, capital and jobs in the new economy – a community worthy of significant investment,” Josh Parker, partner and principal of Cross Street Partners, said in a statement.

Cross Street Partners, which also includes notable developer Bill Streuver, has taken on a handful of high-profile local projects in recent years. Those developments include adaptive reuse projects at the Lion Brothers Building in west Baltimore and the A. Hoen & Co. Lithograph Building in west Baltimore.