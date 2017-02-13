Quantcast
Hogan pledges millions to Eastern Shore projects

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 13, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan Monday pledged millions of dollars to revitalization projects, schools and roads on the Eastern Shore. In a brief announcement at the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce, Hogan announced $1 million for revitalization efforts in that city and $29 million for other projects across the Eastern Shore. The governor also used the announcement to highlight ...

