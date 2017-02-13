Jennifer Ciarrocchi | Pessin Katz

Jennifer Ciarrocchi has joined Pessin Katz Law P.A. as an associate in the firm’s education and labor employment group. Ciarrocchi previously worked as a Litigation Paralegal and Law Clerk at PK Law since 2015.

Ciarrocchi graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law as valedictorian in 2016 and was the recipient of the Law Faculty Award. While in law school, she was a team liaison and team member of the National Appellate Advocacy Moot Court Team and a staff editor of the University of Baltimore Law Review. She was also an active member of Phi Delta Phi.

Ciarrocchi received her undergraduate degree from Fordham College at Lincoln Center in New York in political science.

