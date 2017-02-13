Quantcast
Toyota to urge moratorium on state self-driving car regulations

Auto executives set to testify in Washington on Tuesday as law proposals begin to pop up across country

By: Bloomberg Ryan Beene February 13, 2017

A senior Toyota Motor Corp. executive is urging the federal government to keep states from setting their own autonomous vehicle rules, something carmakers say could threaten the emerging industry with a patchwork of contradictory regulations. “A clear and unequivocal statutory or regulatory prohibition on states regulating vehicle performance of autonomous vehicle technology would help to halt ...

