Quantcast
Don't Miss

Under Armour shareholders allege company falsely inflated prices

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 13, 2017

A proposed class of Under Armour shareholders filed suit Friday claiming the company made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose facts that artificially inflated stock prices between April 2016 and last month. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act and Securities and Exchange Commission rules. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo