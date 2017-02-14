Ed Wehnert | Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT

Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT announced that Ed Wehnert, previously with Mark Fritschle Group/Condominium Realty, has become a commercial agent with its Ocean City 64th Street office. Wehnert, who brings more than 30 years of commercial and residential real estate experience in the Ocean City market, will focus on the sale of hospitality, land, multi-family and commercial properties.

Wehnert, who has participated in the sale and settlement of more than 1,500 properties to date, will specialize in guiding developers and builders through the approval and construction process, coordinating the sale of newly constructed homes, lots, hotels, retail, offices and condominiums, and assist in site selection of residential and commercial properties.

A longtime Ocean City resident, he also holds the prestigious National Association of Realtors CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) designation, an advanced degree which only 9,500 professionals hold worldwide.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.