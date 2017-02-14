Quantcast
Don't Miss

ERNEST DANGELO CLEVELAND v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Separate sentences for burglary and assault A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted Ernest Dangelo Cleveland, appellant, of the following crimes: first and second-degree assault; first, third, and fourth-degree burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary; conspiracy to commit armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a disqualified ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo