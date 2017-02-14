FEATURED MOVER | Scott Douglas Melton, The National Aquarium

The National Aquarium has promoted Scott Douglas Melton to senior vice president/chief philanthropy officer following his service as acting SVP/CPO since April 2016.

Melton joined the Aquarium in January 2015 as vice president of individual giving. As the organization’s SVP/CPO, Melton will continue to provide strategic leadership, planning and oversight for all fundraising, donor recruitment and membership efforts. He will lead the aquarium’s philanthropy department, aiming to reach ambitious targets for the nonprofit’s growth and further the organization’s mission. In conjunction with the CEO, board leadership and outside counsel, Melton oversees the creation of bold implementation plans for future campaigns, partnerships and major fundraising initiatives.

Melton brings a wide range of experience implementing successful fundraising campaigns for higher education and national nonprofits. He serves the nonprofit community through his board service to the Direct Marketing Association, Nonprofit Federation and Winthrop University Alumni Executive Board.

Prior to his time with the National Aquarium, Melton worked as senior director of individual giving for the NAACP, where he was responsible for growing the Association’s individual giving programs from 35,000 to more than 180,000 active individual donors.

ABOUT SCOTT DOUGLAS MELTON

Resides in:

Baltimore city (Federal Hill)

Education:

Bachelor of Science in integrated marketing communication from Winthrop University

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I am fascinated by people and culture. I would have enjoyed studying anthropology.

Favorite vacation:

Last summer I spent a week in the mountains of Vermont. This was my first visit to the state and I immediately fell in love with the natural beauty and pace of life.

When I want to relax, I … :

I spend time with friends over a cocktail or dinner. There is also nothing more relaxing to me than reading the paper on Sunday morning by a pool.

Favorite book:

“The Prince of Tides,” by Pat Conroy

Favorite quotation:

Finis Orgine Pendet – The End Depends on the Beginning

