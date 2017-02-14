Quantcast
HECTOR COLON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Car search In the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Hector Colon, the appellant, pleaded not guilty on an agreed statement of facts to possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime. The court convicted him and sentenced him to three years in prison, ...

