Quantcast
Don't Miss

JAMES H. ELLIS, et al. v. OLIN McKENZIE, et.al

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2017

Real property -- Dormant Mineral Interests Act -- Transfer of vested property rights This case arises from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Garrett County, terminating appellants’ dormant mineral interests and merging them into appellees’ surface estates. The tracts of land in question were conveyed from 1884 through 1898 in a series of deeds, wherein ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo