Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. Senate OKs moratorium on fishing for cownose rays

By: Associated Press February 14, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate has approved a two-season moratorium on fishing for cownose rays in contests, pending a study by a state agency. The Senate voted 46-0 on Monday night for the moratorium. Legislation initially called for a ban. Animal rights organizations, including the Humane Society and the Save the Rays coalition, say the contests are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo