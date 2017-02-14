Quantcast
Md. Senate president expresses urgency on Metro safety bill

By: Associated Press February 14, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's Senate president is calling for fast approval of legislation to do its part for a Metro safety program, because millions of dollars are at stake. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller directed senators Monday night during a late Senate session to move quickly. That comes after federal officials announced Friday they would withhold millions ...

