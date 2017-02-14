Quantcast
Dad who left daughter in hot car on Father’s Day gets prison

By: Associated Press February 14, 2017

A Baltimore man who left his toddler daughter in a hot car on Father's Day two years ago has been sentenced to eight years in prison for her death. Prosecutors say Wilbert Carter went out drinking with a relative on June 21, 2015, to celebrate Father's Day. When he returned home, he parked his car at ...

