Quantcast
Don't Miss

Bill would end need for Md. governor’s OK to parole lifers

By: Associated Press February 14, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A measure before Maryland lawmakers would end the requirement for the governor to approve parole for someone serving a life sentence, after the Maryland Parole Commission has recommended the person be paroled. Supporters are holding a news conference on Tuesday to talk about the bill. The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland and the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo