Bill would end need for Md. governor’s OK to parole lifers

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ANNAPOLIS — A measure before Maryland lawmakers would end the requirement for the governor to approve parole for someone serving a life sentence, after the Maryland Parole Commission has recommended the person be paroled. Supporters are holding a news conference on Tuesday to talk about the bill. The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland and the ...