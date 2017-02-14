Md. comptroller seeks power to combat tax fraud

Share this: Email

ANNAPOLIS -- Legislation supported by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and Gov. Larry Hogan would give new powers to the comptroller's office to combat tax fraud. Testifying Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee, Franchot, a Democrat, asked lawmakers to "give me the power to make a difference here." At a summit he hosted last month, Franchot said it's ...