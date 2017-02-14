Quantcast
Don't Miss

Senate president has choice words for Md. transportation official

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 14, 2017

A federal decision to withhold millions of dollars in transportation funding drew sharp and profane criticism down on one member of Gov. Larry Hogan's transportation department.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo