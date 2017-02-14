Quantcast
SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment Group for $3.3B

By: Bloomberg Devin Banerjee and Pavel Alpeyev February 14, 2017

SoftBank Group Corp. is buying alternative-asset manager Fortress Investment Group LLC for $3.3 billion in cash to operate alongside the Japanese company’s soon-to-be-established technology investment fund. Japan’s SoftBank will pay $8.08 a share for New York-based Fortress, a 39 percent premium to the company’s Feb. 13 closing price, according to a statement Tuesday. Fortress principals Pete ...

