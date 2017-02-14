Tony Bridges | Park Heights Renaissance

Tony Bridges has been named director of human services and operations with Park Heights Renaissance. A Baltimore and Park Heights native, Bridges was previously the director of east Baltimore community affairs for Johns Hopkins before joining Park Heights Renaissance. In this new role, Bridges will oversee administration, community relations, education and operations for the non-profit organization.

Bridges earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Frostburg State University. He received his certificate in strategic public relations and integrated communications from Towson University. He is a former Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Scholar, where he researched public perception and communication at the University of Maryland at College Park and is also a Fellow of the Academy of Excellence in Local Governance through the University of Maryland. Bridges is active in the community and serves on the board of VLINC.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.