Backers tout affordable building in downtown Baltimore

Elected officials, developers and advocates Wednesday promoted the $22.3 million Mulberry at Park Apartments in Baltimore as proof that downtown’s building boom isn’t just for the rich. The 68-unit affordable multifamily building, at 211 W. Mulberry St., was hailed as part of an inclusive development strategy as the city moves to reinvigorate the Westside, a large ...