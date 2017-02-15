Quantcast
REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Backers tout affordable building in downtown Baltimore

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 15, 2017

Elected officials, developers and advocates Wednesday promoted the $22.3 million Mulberry at Park Apartments in Baltimore as proof that downtown’s building boom isn’t just for the rich. The 68-unit affordable multifamily building, at 211 W. Mulberry St., was hailed as part of an inclusive development strategy as the city moves to reinvigorate the Westside, a large ...
