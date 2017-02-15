Quantcast
Baltimore Convention Center to host American Craft Show

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017

The American Craft Show returns to the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt St., Feb. 24-26 where more than 650 of the country’s top contemporary craft artists will present the latest handmade creations in jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home décor. The show, which will celebrate the American Craft Council’s 75th anniversary, will run for three days with a special $5 ...

