Barbara Wagner, the Leadership Frederick Program & External Events Coordinator for the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, was one of 52 selected for professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland. The Class of 2017 – 25th class will begin in May following a two-day retreat in April.

