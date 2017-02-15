Quantcast
Don't Miss

What’s next for Boscov’s after retail titan’s death

By: Associated Press Michael Rubinkam February 15, 2017

READING, Pa. — Albert Boscov was the ebullient public face of a department store chain he built from a single corner store in downtown Reading to a regional powerhouse with dozens of locations in seven states and more than $1 billion in annual sales. After his death Friday at age 87, Boscov leaves behind a chain ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo