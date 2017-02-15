Quantcast
E. Clinton Bamberger Jr., who argued ‘Brady rule’ case, dies

By: Associated Press February 15, 2017

E. Clinton Bamberger Jr., a Baltimore attorney who argued a precedent-setting U.S. Supreme Court case about prosecutors' duty to turn over evidence, has died. Former Maryland Secretary of Human Resources Kalman Hettleman confirmed that the 90-year-old Bamberger died Sunday in Baltimore. Hettleman says he had pneumonia. Bamberger argued at the Supreme Court in 1963 on behalf of ...

