Editorial Advisory Board: Clinton Bamberger, 1926-2017

By: Editorial Advisory Board February 15, 2017

The Maryland Bar has lost one of its greats. E. Clinton Bamberger Jr., died Sunday after a long illness at age 90. Many of us remember well Clinton’s victory lap when he gave a number of presentations in 2013 on the 50th of his greatest court victory, Brady v. Maryland, the landmark 1963 Supreme Court ...

