Hogan opposes bill to strip governor of final say in parole

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 15, 2017

Gov. Hogan opposes bill to take parole decisions for life-sentenced inmates away from the governor and leave the determinations solely with the parole board.

