KeyBank loans Baltimore’s Center/West $56.1M

KeyBank Real Estate Capital provided $56.1 million loan for the fist phase of the Center/West project in Baltimore’s Poppleton neighborhood. The fist phase of the project — a joint venture between La Cité Development and BRP Development Corp. — calls for the construction of a four-story 115,635-square-foot building with 88 residential units and a five-story 244,161-square-foot ...