Knott Realty lands first tenant at new Rolling Run building

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 15, 2017

Knott Realty landed the firm’s first lease at the new Class A building at its Rolling Run Technology Park. The undisclosed government contractor will lease 25,792 square feet of space at the new single-story, 58,000-square-foot Class A property at 2700 Rolling Road Drive. More than 100 employees are expected to work at the new location and ...
