Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – Feb. 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017

Court of Appeals Administrative Law, Environmental regulations: Where the plaintiffs sought to overturn the issuance of a construction permit by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) to a crematory to operate a crematorium in the same industrial park building containing the plaintiffs' business operations, the MDE interpreted permissibly the term “premises” in the applicable ambient ...

