Proposed Md. FBI headquarters would need significantly more parking

By: Associated Press February 15, 2017

GREENBELT — Officials believe Greenbelt will need about 60 percent more parking spaces than initially projected if the city is chosen as the site of the FBI's new headquarters. A draft Environmental Impact Statement released in 2015 estimated only 3,600 parking spaces would be needed if it was located in Greenbelt. WTOP-FM reports the final Environmental Impact ...

