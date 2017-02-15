Quantcast
Maryland prosecutor resigns, sentenced for indecent exposure

By: Associated Press February 15, 2017

SNOW HILL — A Maryland county prosecutor has been sentenced for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after authorities say he performed sex acts in front of a hotel room glass door, in full view of tourists. News outlets report Cecil County State's Attorney Edward Rollins III submitted his resignation Monday. Rollins was arrested in June after police ...

