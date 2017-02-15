Quantcast
Don't Miss

Water woes at Maryland trout hatchery prompt seismic probe

By: Associated Press February 15, 2017

HAGERSTOWN — Maryland fishery managers say they're looking for a geological explanation for a historic drop in the flow rate of a spring that feeds the state's largest trout hatchery. The Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday it's using a seismometer to determine if underground activity is affecting the spring at the Albert ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo