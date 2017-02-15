Quantcast
Nordstrom Rack to make Baltimore debut in 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017

Nordstrom Inc. announced Wednesday plans to open a Nordstrom Rack within The Shops at Canton Crossing, the Seattle-based clothing retailer’s first location in Baltimore. The approximately 32,500-square-foot store is scheduled to open in spring 2019. The Shops at Canton Crossing is a 325,000-square-foot retail shopping center at 3501 Boston St. Nordstrom Rack joins more than 30 existing retailers and restaurants ...

