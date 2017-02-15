Pete Pecoraro | MECU

Quantcast
By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017

pecoraro-pete-mecuPietro “Pete” Pecoraro has joined MECU of Baltimore as a new business loan officer. He joins MECU with 30 years of experience in the Baltimore-area lending industry.

At MECU, Pecoraro will be responsible for managing and growing commercial lending relationships. Prior to joining MECU, he worked as a loan officer at Hopkins Federal Savings Bank, where he produced and structured new commercial and residential loans.

