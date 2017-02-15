Quantcast
Don't Miss

Why the future of police trial boards in Baltimore is not in a judge’s hands

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 15, 2017

Several police reforms proposed in the U.S. Department of Justice consent decree with Baltimore city, including civilian participation in disciplinary proceedings, will depend not on a judge’s ruling but rather the outcome of contract negotiations between the police union and the city. The collective bargaining agreement between the Fraternal Order of Police’s Baltimore lodge and the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo