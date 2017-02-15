Quantcast
Don't Miss

Rosedale Federal, Midstate Community Bank to merge

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017

Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association and Midstate Community Bank jointly announced plans Wednesday to merge Midstate Community Bank with Rosedale Federal. The transaction will expand Rosedale Federal’s footprint in the community and complement its contiguous growth, as well as offer Midstate’s customers a larger banking network and more convenient banking options. Under the terms of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo