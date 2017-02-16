Quantcast
4 days after inmate’s slaying, Court of Special appeals tosses his rape conviction

By: Associated Press David Dishneau February 16, 2017

HAGERSTOWN — Roger Largent will never get a chance to clear his name in the rape of his disabled stepdaughter: He was found beaten to death in his prison cell four days before a court tossed his conviction. Authorities suspect Largent’s cellmate in the slaying, but they have not cited a motive or filed charges in ...

