Quantcast
Don't Miss

‘I can’t believe he’s gone’

By: C. Fraser Smith February 16, 2017

Patrice Hutton wanted to start a writers’ program for high schoolers at the Margaret Brent School on St. Paul Street. She applied for a grant under the Open Society Institute’s Community Fellows program. In a quiet moment before a critical interview began, one of OSI’s board members, Clinton Bamberger, leaned over and whispered a question: “Do you know ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo