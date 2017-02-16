Quantcast
Don't Miss

Halcyon, UMD’s Dingman Center form social enterprise partnership

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2017

Halcyon Incubator and the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business announced a new partnership Thursday to bring real-world research and entrepreneurial experience into the classroom and to further understand the social entrepreneur community in the United States. "Partnering with the Dingman Center represents another step forward to helping social entrepreneurs in this area ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo