John T. Dumas | Service Coordination

John T. Dumas, MBA, executive director/CEO at Service Coordination Inc., has been chosen to participate in Leadership Maryland, a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Dumas is one of 52 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 25th class – the Class of 2017, who will complete the eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

