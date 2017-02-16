Quantcast
Don't Miss

Lise Howe | Lise Howe Group

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2017

howe-lise-christiesLise Howe and the Lise Howe Group have joined Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate.

Howe has been a Realtor for nearly 30 years and has used her knowledge and years of experience as an attorney negotiating international agreements to create The Lise Howe Group and to provide intelligent and focused real estate services for the group’s clients. She has been nationally recognized as a leader in cutting-edge technology and marketing in the real estate industry.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo