Lise Howe | Lise Howe Group

Lise Howe and the Lise Howe Group have joined Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate.

Howe has been a Realtor for nearly 30 years and has used her knowledge and years of experience as an attorney negotiating international agreements to create The Lise Howe Group and to provide intelligent and focused real estate services for the group’s clients. She has been nationally recognized as a leader in cutting-edge technology and marketing in the real estate industry.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.