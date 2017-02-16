Marco Chacón | UMD, Baltimore

The University of Maryland, Baltimore has appointed Marco Chacón, PhD, as assistant vice president of industry alliances. In this role, Chacón, a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive and entrepreneur, will work with the Office of Research and Development, UM Ventures and University of Maryland BioPark teams, leading special projects to grow the BioPark tenant base and strengthen the University’s research collaborations with industry.

Chacón is founder and chairman of Paragon Bioservices, a center of excellence for the development and GMP manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including therapeutic proteins and vaccines, which is headquartered in the UM BioPark. He will continue on as a board member of Paragon, which he launched in 1990. He also founded a regenerative medicine company, Irazu Biodiscovery, in 2000, based on his research and patents in the mechanism of calorie-restriction protection

