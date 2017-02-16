Quantcast
Maryland Democrats hire strategist to focus on Hogan

By: Associated Press February 16, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Democratic Party says it has hired a strategist to focus on "holding Gov. Larry Hogan accountable." Citing a statement from the Maryland Democratic Party, The Baltimore Sun reports that Bryan Lesswing has been hired as a communications adviser. Democrats have not coalesced around a candidate to face Hogan, a popular Republican who has ...

