Md. talent management firm receives 2 Best of Staffing awards

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2017

Hunt Valley-based talent acquisition and management firm Mary Kraft received the Best of Staffing Client Award and the Best of Staffing Talent Award this year from Inavero, which provides service quality research for staffing agencies. Less than 2 percent of staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada receive Best of Staffing awards. The Best of Staffing ...

