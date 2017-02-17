Quantcast
BRTB seeks comment on budget, work program

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2017

The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board is seeking comments through March 21 on its draft budget and work program for Fiscal Years 2018-2019. The BRTB develops this list of regional transportation planning activities every two fiscal years. This plan includes funding for planning activities for July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019. The BRTB’s Budget and Work Program is ...

