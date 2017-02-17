John L. Doran | Niles Barton

John L. Doran, Esq. has joined Niles, Barton & Wilmer LLP as an associate in the litigation department. He concentrates his practice in general commercial litigation, employment law, insurance coverage and property insurance matters in the state of Maryland.

Doran has broad experience in all aspects of civil litigation, including title insurance, real estate, construction, contract and employment disputes. He has interned for the Hon. Judge Timothy E. Meredith of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. He is a member of the American Bar Association, Maryland State Bar Association and the Anne Arundel County Bar Association.

