Safety work closing 1 end of C&O Canal’s Paw Paw Tunnel

By: Associated Press February 17, 2017

HAGERSTOWN — The National Park Service says it's temporarily closing one end of the Paw Paw Tunnel in the Chesapeake and Ohio National Historical Park for safety reasons. The agency said in a statement Wednesday that the northern, or downstream, portal of the half-mile tunnel will be closed for four to five months, starting in mid-February. ...

