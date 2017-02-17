Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. Senate OKs Metro safety bill

By: Associated Press February 17, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate has approved a measure for a Metro safety program, after the federal government threatened to withhold millions of dollars. The Senate voted 45-0 on Friday for the bill, which now goes to the House. Federal officials announced last week they would withhold funding from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia until ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo